Today, Dr. Oz takes a closer look at the role bias plays in healthcare and how it can not only be harmful but can also be deadly. In a daytime-exclusive interview, a Black mother, Jessica, whose heartbreaking video went viral after her pleas to get help for her son went ignored at the hospital, speaks out about the traumatic experience.
She also opens up about how her video inspired countless others to come forward with similar accounts in hospitals and doctor’s offices across the country.
A Black mother tells Dr. Oz how she’s normalized being ignored at hospitals due to racial bias.