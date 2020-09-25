Dr. Oz’s DIY video for to-go, sanitizing wipes.

Menu
Only CBS
News
Latest Headlines
M-24 Project In Northern Oakland County Expected To Be Complete In Early December
The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $33 million to rebuild and resurface Lapeer Road in Oakland County between Goldengate Street in Orion Township and Harriet Street in Oxford Township.
Local Law Enforcement Officials Believe No-Knock Warrants Should Rarely Be Used
News of the Breonna Taylor case has led to intense scrutiny over the use of no knock warrants, which true to its name, are what allow police to enter a premise without knocking or having to make their presence known.
Kapor Foundation Gives $1 Million To Social Justice Organizations
Kapor Foundation announces grant funding as part of their 100 Days of Action for Racial Justice during National Voter Registration Week.
Multi-State Salmonella Outbreak That Sickened At Least 41 People Linked To Recalled Mushrooms
The FDA said the mushrooms were sent to restaurants across the U.S. including Michigan.
Detroit Thanksgiving Parade Still On But No Spectators
The 94th Detroit Thanksgiving parade will march on, but any spectators probably will be in their pajamas.
MSP: Crash Ejects Driver 40 Yards On I-75
A driver was killed in a rollover crash on I-75 according to the Michigan State Police.
First Forecast Weather September 25, 2020 (Today)
More summer-like weather today.
10 hours ago
First Forecast Weather September 24, 2020 (Tonight)
Cool and clear tonight.
22 hours ago
Michigan State Police Urges Michiganders to Prepare For Heat Wave
With temperatures forecasted to hover in the 90s over the July Fourth Holiday, the Michigan State Police along the Department of Homeland Security is asking that you take precautions to stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion.
Your Weather Today In Detroit for June 16, 2020
Detroit should be fairly dry this coming week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. The best chance of rain is predicted on Monday at 50 percent, with the potential for light rainfall of 0.43 inches.
Tigers Fall To The Royals 8-7
Salvador Perez hit a three-run home run, Maikel Franco hit a go-ahead homer in the sixth inning and the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 8-7 on Thursday night.
Lions Will Have Tough Time Stopping Murray
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has an intriguing personality, mixing introverted tendencies with supreme confidence that has helped Arizona push to a 2-0 start for the first time in five years.
Fantasy Football: Starts And Sits For Week 3, Sit Jared Goff Against Bills
The Fantasy Football Today guys are back to break down which matchups they like and don't like in Week 3 of the NFL slate.
Decision To Hold Big Ten College Football Games Largely Driven By Revenue
The university presidents and provosts effectively lost control of football and basketball when they let college coaches be paid salaries that rival those offered to those in the NFL and NBA.
Latest Headlines
The Best & Worst Places To Drive in America
Metro Detroit doesn't fair well when it comes to driving.
Niche Rates UofM As Top Public University In The U.S.
The website Niche.com has named the University of Michigan the top public university in the U.S.
The Henry Ford Returns Expands Regular Hours Monday with Marvel Exhibition
Thanks to the new Marvel exhibition, The Henry Museum of American Innovation is expanding its hours to seven days a week.
The Henry Ford Set To Reopen With Marvel Universe Exhibit
The Henry Ford is reopening finally and kicking things off with an exhibition called Marvel Universe of Super Heroes.
Detroit's 3 Top Spots For Cheap Burgers
Looking to sample the best burgers around town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable burger outlets in Detroit.
Detroit's Top 4 Bars To Visit Now
Looking to check out the best bars in town? Find the top bars in Detroit here.
Travel
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Detroit's North American International Auto Show Changes Dates To Sept. 2021
Earlier this month the competing Los Angeles Auto Show moved its show from November to May of 2021, which was close to the Detroit show's June dates.
Ford To Add 300 Jobs At New Dearborn Plant, Build Electric Truck
Ford says it will add 300 jobs at a new factory that's being built to assemble batteries and manufacture an electric version of the F-150 pickup truck.
CBS Entertainment
WWJ-TV
On Air
On Air
Schedule:
3:00 PM
The Dr. Oz Show
4:00 PM
The Drew Barrymore Show
5:00 PM
Dr. Phil
6:00 PM
Family Feud
6:30 PM
CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
View All Programs
Dr. Oz’s DIY Video For To-Go, Sanitizing Wipes
September 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm
Filed Under:
Daily COVID-19 Minute
,
diy sanitizing wipes
,
Dr Oz
,
pandemic
,
vaccine
Dr. Oz’s DIY video for to-go, sanitizing wipes.
Watch
THE DR. OZ SHOW
, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.
