  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Drew Barrymore, Eitan Bernath, The Drew Barrymore Show, Weird Food Combos

Drew Tries Other Celebrities Favorite Weird Food Combos With Tiktok Star Eitan Bernath

 

 

Watch THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW, weekdays at 4 p.m. on CBS 62.

Comments

Leave a Reply