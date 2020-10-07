Menu
Dr. Oz Asks Sharon Osbourne About Her Granddaughter's Experience When She Was Infected With COVID-19
Sharon Osbourne opens up to Dr. Oz about how she and Ozzy are surviving through this pandemic and their latest health battle.
3 hours ago
Michigan Reports 1,016 New Covid-19 Cases, 9 Deaths Wednesday
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,016 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional nine deaths Wednesday.
Police Investigating Inkster Party Shooting That Led To Deadly Crash In Dearborn Heights
Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that lead to a deadly crash in Dearborn Heights.
Roseville Police: 3 People Injured, Beagle Killed In Dog Attack
Police are looking for two loose dogs who attached a woman and her pet in Roseville.
Trump Says Supreme Court Ruling On Whitmer's Emergency Powers Is A 'Big Win' For Michigan
President Donald Trump called the recent Supreme Court ruling on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's emergency powers a "big win for the people of Michigan."
Deputies: Speeding Driver Lost Control, Ran Into Woods, Bags Of Marijuana Found In Car
Several gallon bags of marijuana were found after a driver fled from police.
Man Arrested After Shooting At Detroit Police
A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting at Detroit police.
First Forecast Weather October 6, 2020 (Today)
Sunshine and warmer temperatures today.
1 day ago
First Forecast Today- Monday October 5, 2020
First Forecast
3 days ago
Michigan State Police Urges Michiganders to Prepare For Heat Wave
With temperatures forecasted to hover in the 90s over the July Fourth Holiday, the Michigan State Police along the Department of Homeland Security is asking that you take precautions to stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion.
Your Weather Today In Detroit for June 16, 2020
Detroit should be fairly dry this coming week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. The best chance of rain is predicted on Monday at 50 percent, with the potential for light rainfall of 0.43 inches.
Latest Sports
Mid-Level NASCAR Drivers Finding Job Market Tough
One of NASCAR's big shots won at Talladega Superspeedway, a hectic and crash-filled race that still, somehow, managed to showcase three drivers in need of a job.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 5: Justin Herbert Quickly Emerging As Solid QB Option
The Chargers rookie posted his third straight strong start Sunday, making him rise up the waiver wire ranks.
Justin Abdelkader Put On Buyout Waivers
NHL teams continue to clear salary-cap space with free agency starting later this week.
Matt Patricia’s Seat Is Starting To Heat Up!
The Detroit Lions have a lot of time to work on desperately needed improvements until playing again in nearly two weeks at Jacksonville.
The Best & Worst Places To Drive in America
Metro Detroit doesn't fair well when it comes to driving.
Niche Rates UofM As Top Public University In The U.S.
The website Niche.com has named the University of Michigan the top public university in the U.S.
The Henry Ford Returns Expands Regular Hours Monday with Marvel Exhibition
Thanks to the new Marvel exhibition, The Henry Museum of American Innovation is expanding its hours to seven days a week.
The Henry Ford Set To Reopen With Marvel Universe Exhibit
The Henry Ford is reopening finally and kicking things off with an exhibition called Marvel Universe of Super Heroes.
Detroit's 3 Top Spots For Cheap Burgers
Looking to sample the best burgers around town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable burger outlets in Detroit.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Honda Gets Creative To Deliver Virtual Manufacturing Day Activities To Students
Honda manufacturing plants in Ohio, Indiana, Alabama and South Carolina are celebrating National Manufacturing Day today by hosting its first-ever virtual manufacturing experience for students and teachers.
Carvana Launches Car Vending Machine In Novi
You've likely seen vending machines for food or maybe beauty products, now get ready for car vending machines.
Sharon Osbourne Opens Up To Dr. Oz About The Night Ozzy Tried To Strangle Her.
October 7, 2020 at 12:30 pm
