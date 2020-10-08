(CBS DETROIT) – The owner of two loose dogs that attacked a Roseville woman and killed her 10-month-old Beagle has been identified.
Police say the owner is cooperating with detectives and the Macomb County Animal Control office is assisting with the investigation, which is expected to be completed by the end of this week.
Officers responded to a report of a dog attacking another dog Monday at 6:20 p.m. in the area of Frazho Road and Kathy Street.
When officers arrived, they saw a 45-year-old Roseville woman on the ground with several dog bites to her legs and arms and a deceased 10-month-old Beagle named Bella.
Witnesses say the two were attacked by suspected Pitbulls.
Two others, a Roseville man and woman, interceded and were bitten several times.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Roseville Detective Tom Bender at 586-447-4506.
