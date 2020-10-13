Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 6: Travis Fulgham Emerging As Carson Wentz Favorite TargetThe Eagles offense has been beset by injuries, giving Fulgham the opportunity to establish a rapport with Wentz.

Injuries To Leonard, Castonzo Keep Colts Out Of Sync In 32-23 Loss At Cleveland"We really felt like we were going to play well in the second half and turn the thing around, and then we spotted them some points. Those are things we have to overcome."

76 People Arrested As Los Angeles Lakers' Celebration Turns ChaoticThe celebration by about 1,000 people was initially largely peaceful but "unruly individuals" mixed into the crowd and threw glass, bottles, rocks and other projectiles at officers.

Cowboys Face Playoff Chase Without Star QB Prescott In Weak NFC EastThe emotional setback added to the challenge of trying to make the playoffs in coach Mike McCarthy's first season.