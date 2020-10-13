(CBS DETROIT) – A 37-year-old West Bloomfield has been charged with killing a 6-year-old boy and two others, that stemmed over drugs and money according to police.
Nicholas Raad Bahri, is believed to be responsible for the deaths of 6-year-old Tai’Raz Moore and Isis Rimson who were found in the basement of a home on Otis Street in Warren Oct. 1.
Rimson was engaged to Moore’s father, 31-year-old Tukoyo Moore, whose body was found inside of a car after being set on fire. Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said Bahri is believed to be responsible for Moore’s father’s death as well.
Last week, police raided a home in West Bloomfield and a man was taken into custody in connection to the murders.
Bahri is charged with 15 counts which included three charges of premeditated homicide and related weapons offenses, arson, and disinterment and mutilation of a dead body. He was denied bond.
