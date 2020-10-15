Comments
Today, we’re pulling back the curtain on efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Oz speaks to Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the scientific director of “Operation Warp Speed,” the program overseeing the development, manufacturing, and distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine, about why he thinks the coronavirus could be under control by next year’s flu season. Dr. Slaoui also responds to those who believe there is a lack of consistent messaging surrounding the vaccine development and makes an argument for more transparent messaging.