Drew Shares How Henry Winkler Changed Her Life Forever

First Forecast Weather October 15, 2020 (Tonight)
Temperatures plunge overnight.
1 hour ago
MSU President Says The University Is Facing A $54M Deficit
MSU’s president says out-of-state and international enrollment was specifically affected.
Energy Partners Collaborate To Promote, Fill In-Demand Jobs During Careers In Energy Week
Industry, workforce and education partners in Michigan will host virtual events to promote jobs in the energy sector October 19-23.
Michigan Reports 2,030 New Covid-19 Cases, 32 Deaths Thursday
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 2,030 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 32 deaths Thursday.
Newborn Michigan Baby Fighting For His Life In Battle With Cancer
At only a month-and-a-half, newborn Carson is already fighting to stay alive.
No Tailgating At MSU As Football Opener Approaches
Tailgating and alcohol are banned on football Saturdays at Michigan State University.
Here's A List Of Bills Gov. Whitmer Signed Into Law Thursday
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed several bills into law, vetoes three others Thursday. Here's everything you need to know.
First Forecast Weather October 15, 2020 (Tonight)
Temperatures plunge overnight.
1 hour ago
First Forecast Weather October 15, 2020 (Tonight)
Cooler temps today and a chance of rain.
13 hours ago
Michigan State Police Urges Michiganders to Prepare For Heat Wave
With temperatures forecasted to hover in the 90s over the July Fourth Holiday, the Michigan State Police along the Department of Homeland Security is asking that you take precautions to stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion.
Your Weather Today In Detroit for June 16, 2020
Detroit should be fairly dry this coming week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. The best chance of rain is predicted on Monday at 50 percent, with the potential for light rainfall of 0.43 inches.
Latest Sports
'You Have Different Perspectives And That's Pretty Fascinating': Director Andrew Glazer On Showtime Documentary 'Bad Hombres' About Binational Baseball Team
A new Showtime Sports documentary explores what life is really like at the border through the perspective of the only professional sports team to play in both the U.S. and Mexico.
NFL Week 6 NFC East Picks: Don Bell Says Ravens 'Physicality' Will Be Too Much For Eagles To Handle
CBS Philly's sports anchor thinks the Ravens' line play on both sides of the ball will be too much for the Birds this week.
Alabama Coach Nick Saban, AD Greg Byrne Test Positive For COVID-19
The second-ranked Crimson Tide is set to face No. 3 Georgia on Saturday, and may be without their iconic 68-year-old coach.
No Tailgating At MSU As Football Season Opener Approaches
"We are encouraging all Spartan fans to watch the upcoming football season from home in a safe manner"
The Best 2021 Private High Schools In Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan.
Niche Releases A List Of The Best High Schools in Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best high schools in Michigan.
The Best & Worst Places To Drive in America
Metro Detroit doesn't fair well when it comes to driving.
Niche Rates UofM As Top Public University In The U.S.
The website Niche.com has named the University of Michigan the top public university in the U.S.
The Henry Ford Returns Expands Regular Hours Monday with Marvel Exhibition
Thanks to the new Marvel exhibition, The Henry Museum of American Innovation is expanding its hours to seven days a week.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Used Vehicle Prices Are Up As Supply Drops, But Relief Is Coming
It cost a whole lot more to buy a used SUV, car, truck or van last month than it did before the coronavirus hit.
Ford Extends Work From Home For Office Workers Until Next June
Ford Motor Company plans to keep tis office workers home until at least next June.
5:00 PM
Dr. Phil
6:00 PM
Family Feud
6:30 PM
CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
7:00 PM
Family Feud
7:30 PM
Family Feud
Drew Shares How Henry Winkler Changed Her Life Forever
October 15, 2020 at 12:21 pm
Drew Shares How Henry Winkler Changed Her Life Forever
Watch
THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW
, weekdays at 4 p.m. on CBS 62.
