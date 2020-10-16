  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:airplane safety, Daily COVID-19 Minute, Dr Oz, Frank Collins, pandemic

Today – new information on airplane safety in the middle of the global pandemic.

 

 

Watch THE DR. OZ SHOW, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.

Comments

Leave a Reply