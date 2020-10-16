Menu
Sports
Latest Sports
Lions
Tigers
Pistons
Red Wings
Michigan
Michigan State
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
Video
Medical Mystery: What You Need To Know About The Child Paralyzing Disease Experts Are Worried Will Come Back This Fall
Dr. Oz speaks to one mother whose daughter was in the hospital for ten days fighting for her life against AFM.
57 minutes ago
More
Travel
Only CBS
News
Latest Headlines
Police: Man Found Fatally Shot Inside Black Pickup Truck
There's no word on a suspect at this time, police say.
Black Bear Spotted Roaming Parking Lot At Meijer In Traverse City
Shoppers say they saw a black bear roaming in a Meijer parking lot Thursday.
Bottle Returns: All Michigan Stores Must Accept Returnables
The break is over: Any Michigan retailer selling cans or bottles with 10-cent deposits must accept them.
14th Suspect Charged In Kidnapping Plot, More Expected
A 14th person is facing charges Thursday over the plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer and storm the state Capitol.
Uptick In Michigan Covid-19 Cases Has Doctors Concerned
In the past few weeks Covid-19 cases and deaths have increased in Michigan, with daily cases this week being the highest since April. And doctors say, it’s not a matter of “if” this upward trend will continue.
Fiat Chrysler, Unifor Reach Tentative Agreement Avoiding Strike
Fiat Chrysler and Unifor have reached a tentative agreement avoiding a strike with its Canadian workers.
Weather
More Weather
Local Radars
Weather Stories
Weather Videos
First Forecast Weather October 16, 2020 (Today)
Sunny and chilly today.
6 hours ago
First Forecast Weather October 15, 2020 (Tonight)
Temperatures plunge overnight.
18 hours ago
Weather Stories
Michigan State Police Urges Michiganders to Prepare For Heat Wave
With temperatures forecasted to hover in the 90s over the July Fourth Holiday, the Michigan State Police along the Department of Homeland Security is asking that you take precautions to stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion.
Your Weather Today In Detroit for June 16, 2020
Detroit should be fairly dry this coming week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. The best chance of rain is predicted on Monday at 50 percent, with the potential for light rainfall of 0.43 inches.
Sports
All Sports
Lions
Tigers
Red Wings
Pistons
U-M
MSU
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
PGA
Latest Sports
'You Have Different Perspectives And That's Pretty Fascinating': Director Andrew Glazer On Showtime Documentary 'Bad Hombres' About Binational Baseball Team
A new Showtime Sports documentary explores what life is really like at the border through the perspective of the only professional sports team to play in both the U.S. and Mexico.
NFL Week 6 NFC East Picks: Don Bell Says Ravens 'Physicality' Will Be Too Much For Eagles To Handle
CBS Philly's sports anchor thinks the Ravens' line play on both sides of the ball will be too much for the Birds this week.
Alabama Coach Nick Saban, AD Greg Byrne Test Positive For COVID-19
The second-ranked Crimson Tide is set to face No. 3 Georgia on Saturday, and may be without their iconic 68-year-old coach.
No Tailgating At MSU As Football Season Opener Approaches
"We are encouraging all Spartan fans to watch the upcoming football season from home in a safe manner"
Best Of
Latest Headlines
The Best 2021 Private High Schools In Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan.
Niche Releases A List Of The Best High Schools in Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best high schools in Michigan.
test
test
The Best & Worst Places To Drive in America
Metro Detroit doesn't fair well when it comes to driving.
Niche Rates UofM As Top Public University In The U.S.
The website Niche.com has named the University of Michigan the top public university in the U.S.
The Henry Ford Returns Expands Regular Hours Monday with Marvel Exhibition
Thanks to the new Marvel exhibition, The Henry Museum of American Innovation is expanding its hours to seven days a week.
Video
All Videos
Michigan Matters
Eye on Detroit
News
Weather
Autos & More
Station Info
CBS 62
Advertise
Contests
Travel
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Fiat Chrysler, Unifor Reach Tentative Agreement Avoiding Strike
Fiat Chrysler and Unifor have reached a tentative agreement avoiding a strike with its Canadian workers.
Used Vehicle Prices Are Up As Supply Drops, But Relief Is Coming
It cost a whole lot more to buy a used SUV, car, truck or van last month than it did before the coronavirus hit.
More
CBS Entertainment
WWJ-TV
On Air
On Air
Schedule:
10:00 AM
Let's Make a Deal
11:00 AM
The Price Is Right
12:00 PM
Paid Program
12:30 PM
The Young and the Restless
1:30 PM
The Bold and the Beautiful
View All Programs
Daily Covid-19 Minute: Is It Safe To Fly?
October 16, 2020 at 9:00 am
Filed Under:
airplane safety
,
Daily COVID-19 Minute
,
Dr Oz
,
Frank Collins
,
pandemic
Today – new information on airplane safety in the middle of the global pandemic.
Watch
THE DR. OZ SHOW
, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.
Related
Comments
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply