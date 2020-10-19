Attorney General Nessel Warns Consumers To Beware Of Scam Package Delivery TextsMost recent complaints report that these texts appear from unfamiliar phone numbers pretending to be a package delivery notice from Amazon, FedEx or other services.

Henry Ford Health System: More Than 31,000 Patients Tested Negative For Covid-19 In Last 30 Days, 1,186 Tested Positive Henry Ford Health System provides an advisory chronicling the latest developments in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's an updated list the of positive and negative cases.

Gov. Whitmer: Trump 'Inciting' Domestic TerrorismMichigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called out President Donald Trump on Sunday for incendiary comments he made about her during a weekend campaign rally, saying the President's heightened rhetoric just days after authorities foiled a plot by extremists to kidnap her is "inciting this kind of domestic terrorism."

Sheriff: Woman Found Dead In Rochester Hills PoolThe Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in her swimming pool.

Texts, Video Reveal Details Of Alleged Domestic Terror Plot To Kidnap Gov. WhitmerVideos, photographs and text messages between people charged by the Department of Justice with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reveal details of their alleged domestic terror plan, their access to weapons and various training exercises.

Michigan Matters: Election 2020, What Voters Need to KnowWith little over two weeks remaining in Election 2020, CBS 62’s MICHIGAN MATTERS puts a focus on voters and what they need to know to stay safe and make sure their votes are counted as two experts --- Christina Schlitt, President of the Michigan League of Women Voters, and David Dulio, Director of Oakland University’s Center for Civic Engagement -- appear to discuss those issues.