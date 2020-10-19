(CBS DETROIT) – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in her swimming pool.
It happened in the 2800 block of Current Drive where deputies say the 72-year-old woman was found by her neighbors.
The neighbors pulled her out of the pool and she “was not breathing or responsive,” deputies say.
When first responders arrived, they began CPR and transported her to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
This is an ongoing investigation.
