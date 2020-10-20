(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported there are new coronavirus outbreaks in 27 Michigan schools.
On Monday, the data released by state health officials shows majority of the outbreaks are two or three cases.
In Canton, six cases were reported among staff and students at Plymouth Christian Academy.
According to health officials, other outbreaks reported included Spring Arbor University with 10 cases among students and staff.
On Monday, Michigan reported 2,909 new Covid-19 cases and 21 deaths.
Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, Oct. 17. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~1454 per day.
This brought the state’s total of Covid-19 cases to 147,806 and 7,031 deaths Monday.
For more information on outbreaks in the state, which is updated on Mondays by 3 p.m., visit here.
