Don’t Have A Costume Yet For Halloween? Don’t Worry, We Have A Halloween Fashion Show

Michigan Ranked #3 Best Driving StateWhat's Your Favorite And Least Favorite State To Drive In? See How States Ranked Across The U.S.

Woman Struck, Killed By Vehicle While Walking Along M-59Police say a woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking along M-59 in White Lake Township.

Police: 3-Year-Old Shot At Zap ZonePolice are investigating a shooting involving a 3-year-old girl in Eaton County.

Confusion Remains Over Election Poll BanOn one hand Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says her office has the power to restrict voters from bringing guns to the polls on Election Day. On another hand the director of the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police say there is no act in the state’s constitution that gives police the authority to enforce the order.

Peloton Bike Recalled Over Pedal Issues Causing Them To Break, Cut UsersPeloton is recalling 27,000 bikes to replace pedals that can break during use.

$20M Cannabis Facility To Open In Lake OrionA $20 million technical marijuana facility is being built in Lake Orion.