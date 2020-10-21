Don’t Have A Costume Yet For Halloween? Don’t Worry, We Have A Halloween Fashion Show

LIVE AT 1:30pm
Governor Whitmer to Provide Update on State’s Response to COVID-19
Latest Headlines
Michigan Ranked #3 Best Driving State
What's Your Favorite And Least Favorite State To Drive In? See How States Ranked Across The U.S.
Woman Struck, Killed By Vehicle While Walking Along M-59
Police say a woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking along M-59 in White Lake Township.
Police: 3-Year-Old Shot At Zap Zone
Police are investigating a shooting involving a 3-year-old girl in Eaton County.
Confusion Remains Over Election Poll Ban
On one hand Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says her office has the power to restrict voters from bringing guns to the polls on Election Day. On another hand the director of the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police say there is no act in the state’s constitution that gives police the authority to enforce the order.
Peloton Bike Recalled Over Pedal Issues Causing Them To Break, Cut Users
Peloton is recalling 27,000 bikes to replace pedals that can break during use.
$20M Cannabis Facility To Open In Lake Orion
A $20 million technical marijuana facility is being built in Lake Orion.
First Forecast Weather October 21, 2020 (Today)
Clouds decrease today.
7 hours ago
First Forecast Weather October 20, 2020 (Tonight)
Wet weather returns.
17 hours ago
Michigan State Police Urges Michiganders to Prepare For Heat Wave
With temperatures forecasted to hover in the 90s over the July Fourth Holiday, the Michigan State Police along the Department of Homeland Security is asking that you take precautions to stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion.
Your Weather Today In Detroit for June 16, 2020
Detroit should be fairly dry this coming week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. The best chance of rain is predicted on Monday at 50 percent, with the potential for light rainfall of 0.43 inches.
Latest Sports
Lions Finally Hold A Lead
Forgive Detroit fans if they rolled their eyes after the Lions took an early 14-3 lead against Jacksonville. On too many occasions lately, those double-digit advantages have slipped away.
Kyle Larson Reinstated For 2021 NASCAR Season
Kyle Larson can return to NASCAR competition next season following a long suspension for using a racial slur while playing a video game.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 7: Joe Mixon Injury Opens Door For Giovani Bernard
The Bengals top running back was injured in Week 6 opening an opportunity for Bernard to step up and fill the top role in Week 7.
Logano Clinch’s Spot In Cup Series Finale
Joey Logano spent the final 40-plus laps at Kansas Speedway keeping an eye on Kevin Harvick in his rear-view mirror.
The Best 2021 Private High Schools In Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan.
Niche Releases A List Of The Best High Schools in Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best high schools in Michigan.
The Best & Worst Places To Drive in America
Metro Detroit doesn't fair well when it comes to driving.
Niche Rates UofM As Top Public University In The U.S.
The website Niche.com has named the University of Michigan the top public university in the U.S.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
NHRA Pro Stock Motorcyclist Angie Smith Breaks 200-mph Barrier
Smith becomes first woman to join DENSO's 200-mph Pro Stock Motorcycle Club.
October 21, 2020 at 10:00 am
