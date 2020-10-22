(CBS DETROIT) – United Airlines is testing out digital health passports.
The digital health dossier houses Covid-19 tests results for passengers.
Travelers can take coronavirus tests up to 72 hours pre-flight and then input their results on what’s called the common-pass app.
If the trial goes well, the digital health pass is expected to roll out to more airlines.
