Dr. Pimple Popper Reveals The Juiciest Popping Confessions Caught On Tape!
Dr. Sandra Lee shows Dr. Oz her secret to keep the skin under your mask clean and avoid breakouts.
3 hours ago
Police: Roseville Drive By Shooting Leaves Woman With Fractured Skull
A woman has a fractured skull after a reported drive by shooting in Roseville.
Limited Edition 2021 Ford Bronco Up For Bid, Supporting St. Jude Detroit
Bidding is now live as the October 27 virtual event hopes to top $1 million in fundraising for the second consecutive year in support of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Police Seek 2 Suspects In Connection To Armed Robbery On Detroit's Southwest Side
The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate two suspects wanted in connection to an armed robbery that occurred on the city’s southwest side.
Lawyer For Accused Domestic Terrorist Says Suspect Was Just 'Playing Army'
The FBI says a September 12 field training exercise there included making a bomb as part of a domestic terrorist plot against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that has led to six men being charged at the federal level and eight more with state crimes.
President Trump To Deliver Remarks In Lansing Tuesday
President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks in Lansing on Tuesday.
Michigan Matters: As Pandemic Kicks Up, Talk of Safety And Rights
As the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths rises, Dr. Joneigh S. Khaldun, Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy Director for Health for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, appeared on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” to update the situation.
First Forecast Today- Monday October 26, 2020
First Forecast
9 hours ago
First Forecast Tonight- Saturday October 17, 2020
First Forecast
9 days ago
Weather Stories
Michigan State Police Urges Michiganders to Prepare For Heat Wave
With temperatures forecasted to hover in the 90s over the July Fourth Holiday, the Michigan State Police along the Department of Homeland Security is asking that you take precautions to stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion.
Your Weather Today In Detroit for June 16, 2020
Detroit should be fairly dry this coming week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. The best chance of rain is predicted on Monday at 50 percent, with the potential for light rainfall of 0.43 inches.
Latest Sports
Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 7: Chargers QB Justin Herbert 'Going To Light Up' Jaguars Defense Says CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg
Chargers rookie Justin Herbert has had 23 or more fantasy points in three of his four starts thus far. Jamey Eisenberg expects that to continue this weekend.
49ers-Patriots Preview: Can San Francisco Continue Momentum Against New England Team Looking To Rebound?
The 49ers are coming off a solid win, while the Patriots are coming off an ugly loss. Both teams need a win to keep pace in tough divisions.
#2 Alabama Has Won 13 Straight Against Tennessee, CBS' Brian Jones Doesn't See That Streak Breaking Saturday
The Tide head to Knoxville to play the Volunteers this weekend, riding a long winning streak in the rivalry, one that Jones believes will continue.
Lions Sign CB Chris Jones, Put Julian Okwara On IR
The Detroit Lions put rookie defensive end Julian Okwara on injured reserve Wednesday and signed free agent cornerback Chris Jones.
Michigan Ranked #3 Best Driving State
What's Your Favorite And Least Favorite State To Drive In? See How States Ranked Across The U.S.
The Best 2021 Private High Schools In Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan.
Niche Releases A List Of The Best High Schools in Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best high schools in Michigan.
The Best & Worst Places To Drive in America
Metro Detroit doesn't fair well when it comes to driving.
Niche Rates UofM As Top Public University In The U.S.
The website Niche.com has named the University of Michigan the top public university in the U.S.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Limited Edition 2021 Ford Bronco Up For Bid, Supporting St. Jude Detroit
Bidding is now live as the October 27 virtual event hopes to top $1 million in fundraising for the second consecutive year in support of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Michigan Ranked #3 Best Driving State
What's Your Favorite And Least Favorite State To Drive In? See How States Ranked Across The U.S.
Dr. Pimple Popper Reveals The Juiciest Popping Confessions Caught On Tape!
October 26, 2020 at 11:00 am
Filed Under:
Dr Oz
,
Dr. Pimple Popper
,
Dr. Sandra Lee
,
Frank Collins
Dr. Sandra Lee shows Dr. Oz her secret to keep the skin under your mask clean and avoid breakouts.
Watch
THE DR. OZ SHOW
, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.
