Police: Roseville Drive By Shooting Leaves Woman With Fractured SkullA woman has a fractured skull after a reported drive by shooting in Roseville.

Limited Edition 2021 Ford Bronco Up For Bid, Supporting St. Jude DetroitBidding is now live as the October 27 virtual event hopes to top $1 million in fundraising for the second consecutive year in support of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Police Seek 2 Suspects In Connection To Armed Robbery On Detroit's Southwest SideThe Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate two suspects wanted in connection to an armed robbery that occurred on the city’s southwest side.

Lawyer For Accused Domestic Terrorist Says Suspect Was Just 'Playing Army'The FBI says a September 12 field training exercise there included making a bomb as part of a domestic terrorist plot against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that has led to six men being charged at the federal level and eight more with state crimes.

President Trump To Deliver Remarks In Lansing TuesdayPresident Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks in Lansing on Tuesday.

Michigan Matters: As Pandemic Kicks Up, Talk of Safety And RightsAs the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths rises, Dr. Joneigh S. Khaldun, Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy Director for Health for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, appeared on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” to update the situation.