Each box is stuffed with local items, such as a shirt by Detroit Vs. Everybody, Sanders chocolate, Better Maid chips and more. It also contains pertinent information such as key dates, where ballots can be dropped off and how to track a submitted ballot.

Its concept was launched in Baltimore, Maryland earlier this year by Nykidra Robinson, project director of PATM and founder/CEO of Black Girls Vote.

“We are so excited to be launching in Detroit and to partner with the community to do this impactful work. Our goal is to get as many Detroiters to participate in the process, whether it be registering to vote, stuffing our boxes, and ultimately making their vote count,” said Robinson.

One of the headlining Detroit partners, Detroit Vs. Everybody will be designing the signature apparel catered for the Detroit launch.

“It’s important to be a part of this initiative, as a Detroit based brand holding a community focused mission, we understand the importance of the voter experience and education,” said ​Tommey Walker​, founder, Detroit Vs. Everybody.