(CBS DETROIT) – Party at the Mailbox has launched in Detroit.
The campaign is a community-driven voter engagement experience, providing local leaders with the education and promotional materials to invite everyone in their community to vote.
Each box is stuffed with local items, such as a shirt by Detroit Vs. Everybody, Sanders chocolate, Better Maid chips and more. It also contains pertinent information such as key dates, where ballots can be dropped off and how to track a submitted ballot.
Its concept was launched in Baltimore, Maryland earlier this year by Nykidra Robinson, project director of PATM and founder/CEO of Black Girls Vote.
“We are so excited to be launching in Detroit and to partner with the community to do this impactful work. Our goal is to get as many Detroiters to participate in the process, whether it be registering to vote, stuffing our boxes, and ultimately making their vote count,” said Robinson.
One of the headlining Detroit partners, Detroit Vs. Everybody will be designing the signature apparel catered for the Detroit launch.
“It’s important to be a part of this initiative, as a Detroit based brand holding a community focused mission, we understand the importance of the voter experience and education,” said Tommey Walker, founder, Detroit Vs. Everybody.
The Party at the Mailbox initiative is creating excitement about the voting process by way of Zoom parties, box stuffing and distribution, voter education programming and community mini-grants.
Community groups slated to receive mini grants are: Royal Ryderz Inc, SITE INC, Detroit Change Initiative, Raising Awareness with Students, Canfield Consortium, BeKoming Inc., Detroit Heals Detroit, APIA VOTE MI, The Color of Autism Foundation, The Horatio Williams Foundation, ISAIC – Industrial Sewing and Innovation Center, RAHAM Inc. and Joy from the Earth Community Garden, Inc.
For more information about PATM, visit here.
