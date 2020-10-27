(CBS DETROIT) – Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to deliver remarks in Flint on Wednesday.
The Make America Great Again Victory rally will be held at 3521 W Bristol Road and is set for 7 p.m.
Doors are expected to open at 5 p.m. and close at 6:30 p.m.
The visit will be days after the President’s third visit to Michigan Tuesday in Lansing.
Pence last visited Michigan Oct. 22 in Oakland County, hours before the final presidential debate.
Guests may only register up to two tickets per mobile number per event. All tickets are subject to first come first serve basis.
According to the president’s campaign website, by registering for the event attendees acknowledge that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present.
For tickets and more information, visit here.
