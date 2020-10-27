(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police are investigating a shooting that left one man critical and one man stable.
It happened Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the area of Whitcomb and Eaton where a 33-year-old man and a 61-year-old man were driving in a Buick mini-van when an unknown suspect in a black Sedan fired multiple shots at them, striking the 33-year-old.
Police say as the two men attempted to flee, they hit a pot hole.
They were later transported to a hospital.
The suspects fled east on Eaton police say.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
