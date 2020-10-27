CBS Detroit – Al Saad is the owner of Twin Auto Sales who has two locations in Redford and Detroit. According to MLive, Saad says thieves used a sophisticated computer tech to steal six cars off his lot. On Friday, it is reported thieves cut the locks to the gates at his Redford dealership. Saad says they knew exactly which cars they wanted to steal, as they used a computer to unlock the doors and start them as if they had the keys in their pockets.
The six vehicles stolen from his lot are valued at around $50,000 each. The six cars that were stolen were:
- 2020 Black Dodge Durango SRT
- 2017 Black Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT
- 2014 Red Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT
- 2020 Red Dodge Charger Scat Pack
- 2018 Red Dodge Challenger RT
- 2015 Black Dodge Challenger Hellcat
Saad told Mlive he usually has one or two cars stolen each year, and while he has insurance, placing a claim for $300,000 to compensate for the six stolen cars is something he would like to avoid. Redford Twp. police are investigating the thefts and there is $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrests oft hose responsible.
