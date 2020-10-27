(CBS DETROIT) – Federal prosecutors say six men charged in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s kidnapping plot had bomb components.
Prosecutors say the men discussed blowing up a bridge near Whitmer’s vacation home to slow down police.
A plan to buy $4,000 worth of explosives from an undercover agent was also discussed.
Prosecutors are asking for more time to increase federal charges on the men.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Police: Roseville Drive By Shooting Leaves Woman With Fractured Skull
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Police Seek 2 Suspects In Connection To Armed Robbery On Detroit’s Southwest Side
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Libertas Christian School Sues To Stop Closure By Michigan Governor Whitmer’s Administration
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.