Surveillance System Alerts Michigan Homeowner To Vandalism At Vacation PropertyMichigan State Police responded to someone’s vacation property on Henry Drive in Otsego County’s Bagley Township on April 20 after the homeowner’s surveillance system alerted them that someone was on their property.

Howell Insurance Agent Accused Of Embezzling $375K From Clients Heads To Circuit CourtA Howell insurance agent who is accused of taking more than $375,000 of her clients’ money between 2015 and 2019 was recently bound over to circuit court on charges of embezzlement and conducting a criminal enterprise, among other felonies.

Police Seek Persons Of Interest In Detroit Double Non-Fatal ShootingThe Detroit Police Department is seeking help to locate persons of interest wanted in connection to a double non-fatal shooting that occurred in the downtown area.

Halloween In The D: Here's A List Of Guidelines, Candy Drive-Up Stations From City Of DetroitThe city of Detroit has issued guidelines and announced drive-up sites to help children and families celebrate Halloween safely.

UP Couple Invites Rare Birds Using Forest ManagementThe Perkises sought the help of forestry and habitat experts to incorporate sustainable forestry techniques that would improve their 40 acres.

Police: 7-Year-Old Girl Critical After Detroit ShootingA 7-year-old girl is in critical condition after a shooting in Detroit, police say.