By Bria Brown
(CBS DETROIT) – The city of Detroit has issued guidelines and announced drive-up sites to help children and families celebrate Halloween safely.

Since trunk-or-treat activities were suspended this year, the Department of Neighborhoods organized Drive-Up Candy stations.

On Halloween, residents may bring their children by car to pick up treats from 5 p.m.  to 8 p.m. at select fire stations, all 11 Detroit Police precincts and Adams-Butzel Recreation Center.

Masks are required and social distancing protocols will be followed and no walk-ups are allowed.

Here’s a list of the candy drive-up stations:

  • General Services Department – Parks and Recreation Adams Butzel Recreation Center
    • 10500 Lyndon
  • Detroit Police Department, 2nd Precinct
    • 13530 Lesure
  • Detroit Police Department, 3rd Precinct
    • 2875 W. Grand Blvd.
  • Detroit Police Department, 4th Precinct
    • 4700 W. Fort Street
  • Detroit Police Department, 5th Precinct 
    • 3500 Conner Street
  • Detroit Police Department, 6th Precinct 
    • 11450 Warwick
  • Detroit Police Department, 7th Precinct
    • 3501 Chene
  • Detroit Police Department, 8th Precinct 
    • 21555 W. McNichols Road
  • Detroit Police Department, 9th Precinct 
    • 11187 Gratiot
  • Detroit Police Department, 10th Precinct 
    • 12000 Livernois Avenue
  • Detroit Police Department, 11th Precinct
    • 5100 Nevada
  • Detroit Police Department, 12the Precinct 
    • 1441 W. Seven Mile Road
  • Detroit Fire Department, Engine 53 
    • 15127 Greenfield
  • Detroit Fire Department, Engine 30
    • 16543 Meyers
  • Detroit Fire Department, Engine 56
    • 18601 Ryan Road
  • Detroit Fire Department, Engine 58
    • 10801 Whittier
  • Detroit Fire Department, Engine 41 
    • 5000 Rohns
  • Detroit Fire Department, Engine 48
    • 2300 S. Fort Street
  • Detroit Fire Department, Engine 42
    • 6324 W. Chicago

To see the guidelines for families and businesses, go to detroitmi.gov/halloween.

