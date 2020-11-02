  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Tim Lawlis
(CBS DETROIT) – Eighty-three percent of Americans report that they always wear a mask when out in public, according to a new poll commissioned by Slickdeals.

The survey of 5,000 Americans (100 people from each state), conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Slickdeals, asked respondents about their mask usage amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the results, people from Wyoming and South Dakota are the least likely to wear a mask every time they go out in public. Forty-six percent of the 100 people surveyed from both Wyoming and South Dakota said they don’t wear a mask every time they go out in public around others. North Dakota (34%), Iowa (31%) and Idaho (27%) were also among the top five of states more likely to go mask-less while out and about.

Conversely, the top three mask-wearing states were Rhode Island (96%), Connecticut (95%), and Hawaii (94%).

New York, which was the epicenter of the outbreak at one point, was another state where mask-wearers were more common, with 91% saying they always wear one while they’re out in public.

Eighty-four percent of Californians also make sure to wear a mask; similarly, 84% of Texans surveyed also make sure to mask up every time they step out.

However, Texas was the most likely state to say they mask up only to follow state laws and not for their own or others’ safety (46%). Ohioans surveyed were in a similar boat, with 43% saying they wear a mask more so to follow laws than for safety reasons.

According to Johan Mengesha, Senior Editorial Director for Slickdeals, “In April, we saw a 423% month over month increase in search volume for the term ‘face mask’ on our site, and we’ve continued to see a high volume since that time. California and Ohio, both which reported high usage of masks, were the top two states from where these searches originated.”

Interestingly, those who wear masks all the time were found to be a bit more savings-conscious, with mask-wearers having more savings locked away than non-mask-wearers.

Mask-wearers were also more likely to call savings a “top priority” over those who don’t always mask up.

“During unprecedented times, we’ve witnessed our users connect with each other to share information on what to buy and where to buy it for the best value, including items such as face masks,” Mengesha added. “Our editorial team recently reported on some of the most frequently asked questions posed by our community including fit, comfort, material and whether or not they would fog up your glasses. We found that it’s worth spending a few extra dollars on a reusable mask to be more comfortable and that opting for a mask with a nose wire will reduce the chance of foggy glasses.”

% OF RESPONDENTS WHO WEAR A MASK EVERY TIME THEY GO OUT IN PUBLIC WHETHER OPTIONALLY OR BY LAW (100 polled in each state)

Alabama          85%

Alaska             77%

Arizona            80%

Arkansas         68%

California         84%

Colorado         89%

Connecticut     95%

Delaware         90%

Florida             91%

Georgia           82%

Hawaii             94%

Idaho               73%

Illinois              90%

Indiana            89%

Iowa                69%

Kansas            86%

Kentucky         83%

Louisiana         86%

Maine              88%

Maryland         91%

Mass.              90%

Michigan         84%

Minnesota       83%

Mississippi       83%

Missouri           79%

Montana          84%

Nebraska        80%

Nevada           92%

New Hamp.     87%

New Jersey     88%

New Mexico    89%

New  York       91%

N. Carolina      79%

N. Dakota        66%

Ohio                83%

Oklahoma       81%

Oregon            90%

Penn.               88%

Rhode Island   96%

S. Carolina      82%

S. Dakota        54%

Tennessee      76%

Texas              84%

Utah                74%

Vermont          84%

Virginia            88%

Washington     88%

W.  Virginia      77%

Wisconsin        79%

Wyoming         54%

To learn more about the survey, visit here.

About Slickdeals

Slickdeals is a social platform for shopping, where 12 million users interact to share the most up-to-date information on online shopping deals and coupons. Through the power of crowdsourcing, Slickdeals has saved its users over $6.8 billion by providing a forum for communication; as well as shopping tools such as its free Android or iOS app and its browser extension for Chrome, Firefox and Edge. Slickdeals consistently ranks in the Top 100 most visited sites in the U.S. per Alexa.

SOURCE Slickdeals

