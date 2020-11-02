Transgender Woman Files Lawsuit Against Whitmer Because She Faces Discharge Over Gender IdentificationMcIntyre who was assigned as being a male at birth, but now identifies as female has filed the lawsuit in a Federal Court in Grand Rapids, which claims the policy that forces transgender service members to be discharged from the U.S. Military is unconstitutional.

NFL MVP Adrian Peterson Teams Up With The Athletes' Corner To Launch 'All Day Holiday Meals'Detroit Lions RB to Deliver 1,000 Meals for each Lions Touchdown Scored This Holiday Season, in addition to 2,000 Meals for His Scores.

Due To Coronavirus, Restaurants Now Taking Names, Phone NumbersMeals at Michigan restaurants came with a new side dish Monday: What's your name and phone number?

Michigan Reports 6,709 New Covid-19 Cases, 17 Deaths MondayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 6,709 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 17 deaths Monday.

Marshalls Stores In Detroit, Dearborn Board Up Windows Ahead Of Election DayThe Dearborn Police Department said in a Facebook post, many residents expressed concerns as to why the store's windows were boarded.

Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' Featured In New Biden Campaign AdEminem's "Lose Yourself" is the soundtrack in a new political ad from Joe Biden.