(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police shot and killed a suspect in an exchange of gunfire and a high-speed chase on Detroit’s southwest side.
Police have only confirmed few details about the incident stating that a suspect fired multiple shots at officers and they returned fire, according to the Detroit Free Press.
The shooting is under investigation and more information is expected to be released by Chief James Craig Wednesday at 1 p.m.
According to reports, officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Cabot on reports that shots were fired into a home. Police then saw the vehicle the suspect was reportedly in and tried to stop the suspect who then sped away, leading to a high speed chase.
The chase was called off and then around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday police saw the vehicle in southwest Detroit. Officers tried to stop the suspect’s vehicle when another pursuit ensued, the Detroit Free Press reports.
The suspect reportedly fired shots at officers, who then returned fire killing the suspect.
