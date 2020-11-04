NASCAR CUP SERIES

Season Finale 500

Site: Avondale, Arizona

Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m.

Track: Phoenix Raceway

Race distance: 312 laps, 312 miles.

Last year: Denny Hamlin won after starting third in the race that set last year’s championship field.

Last race: Chase Elliott led 236 and 500 laps at Martinsville and raced himself into the championship field with his fourth victory of the season.

Fast facts: Kevin Harvick’s dominant season (a series-high nine victories) won’t afford him a chance to race for the championship after he finished 17th and eight points shy of a spot in the top four. … Elliott is joined by Denny Hamlin and Team Penske teammates Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski in the championship battle. … Logano (2018) and Keselowski (2012) are seeking their second series titles, Elliott and Hamlin their first. … Elliott’s father, Bill, never won in 45 starts at Martinsville. His son won in his 11th attempt at the oval.

Next race: Daytona 500, Feb. 14, Daytona International Speedway.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200

Site: Avondale, Arizona

Schedule: Saturday, race, 5 p.m.

Track: Phoenix Raceway

Race distance: 200 laps, 200 miles.

Last year: Justin Allgaier won after starting fifth in the last race before the championship finale.

Last race: Harrison Burton won his second straight race and fourth of the season and became the youngest driver (20) to win in the series at Martinsville, breaking the record held by his father, Jeff (23).

Fast facts: Burton’s back-to-back wins meant three of the four championship round positions were decided by points with Allgaier, Austin Cindric and Justin Haley joining Chase Briscoe in the title hunt. … All four drivers in championship contention have won at least three times this season, led by Briscoe with nine. … Noah Gragson was among those eliminated from the title chase despite winning the first stage and finishing third. Ross Chastain also was eliminated despite winning the second stage and finishing fifth.

Next race: Feb. 13 Daytona International Speedway.

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Lucas Oil 150

Site: Avondale, Arizona

Schedule: Friday, race, 8 p.m.

Track: Phoenix Raceway

Race distance: 150 laps, 150 miles.

Last year: Stewart Friesen won after starting second in the last race before the championship finale.

Last race: Grant Enfinger prevailed through two restarts in the final 10 laps at Martinsville and earned a spot in the championship finale with his fourth victory of the year.

Fast facts: Enfinger is joined in the championship by Sheldon Creed, Brett Moffitt and rookie Zane Smith. … Enfinger and Creed share the series lead with four victories this season. … Defending series champion Matt Crafton finished fifth in the playoffs, just three points out, and Austin Hill, the points leader most of the season, finished sixth after parking his truck 117 laps into the 200-lap event..

Next race: 2021 schedule pending.

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Lewis Hamilton edged pole-sitting teammate Valterri Bottas to win for the ninth time in 13 races this year and the 22nd time in the last 36 races. The Italian Grand Prix victory gave Mercedes its record seventh consecutive constructor’s title.

Next race: Turkish Grand Prix, Nov. 15, Istanbul, Turkey.

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

The sprint car series will wrap its season Nov. 6-7 on The Dirt Track at Charlotte in the World of Outlaws Last Call.

