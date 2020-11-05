(CBS DETROIT) – It’s the end of an era for coupons you’ve likely gotten in the mail at some point.
Bed Bath & Beyond says it’s scaling back its well-known 15 and 20 percent off giant coupons.
The retailer says it’s seen an over-reliance on the offer.
An internal study did find 40 percent of the retailer’s promotions were ineffective and unnecessary.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: 2020 Election Results: Biden Wins Michigan, Sen. Gary Peters Wins Reelection
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: 4 Wayne County Schools, 3 Macomb County Schools Report Coronavirus Outbreaks
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.