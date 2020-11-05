  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
(CBS DETROIT) – It’s the end of an era for coupons you’ve likely gotten in the mail at some point.

Bed Bath & Beyond says it’s scaling back its well-known 15 and 20 percent off giant coupons.

The retailer says it’s seen an over-reliance on the offer.

An internal study did find 40 percent of the retailer’s promotions were ineffective and unnecessary.

