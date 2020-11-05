CBS Detroit – In May of 2019, former Macomb County clerk Karen Spranger was arraigned on charges that said she stole $1,660 from a 78-year old woman. She was the Macomb County clerk for 15 months before a judge removed her.

In a report by the Detroit Free Press, Spranger had a bench warrent out for her arrest, but was recalled by a Judge Diane Druzinski after she paid $2,085 in restitution, fines, and court costs stemming from the Macomb County Curcuit criminal case. It’s reported she made payment on September 29, just two weeks after she failed to show up for court.

In August, she pleaded no contest to disturbing the peace, a 90-day misdemeanor. The felony larceny charge was dropped in exchange. Spranger failed to make an on-time payment that was due immediately. For failing to appear the judge issued a a bench warrant for her arrest. Her attorney conacted the court, saying payment was made into an online portal and the bench warrant was recalled. She was also given credit for one day of jail time.

Spranger was told to pay the $1,660 in restitution and $425 in court costs, but according to the Free Press, Spranger’s attorney Joseph Arnone didn’t know why she didn’t pay on time, saying “it could have been a number of reasons.”

Spranger was removed from Macomb County Clerk position after another judge ruled she lied on her election paperwork about her residency.

