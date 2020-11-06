(CBS Local)- The season is past the midway point and there wasn’t much action at the trade deadline to speak of that will influence fantasy owners in terms of workloads for various position players. However, there are still injuries to keep in mind and what those injuries mean for the players stepping in to fill that void. This week, that is where Jamey Eisenberg of the Fantasy Football Today show is looking for his start of the week.

Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds looks to be in line for the bulk of the work this week against the Miami Dolphins.

“Edmonds is in a great spot taking over for Kenyan Drake, he’s out with an ankle injury. Dolphins run defense has been good. But, I think the workload for Edmonds is what you want to buy into here. Excellent setup for him if he gets the 18-plus touches that Drake has gotten in five of the seven games so far. Edmonds hasn’t needed much work to be successful. This could be a blow up game for him.”

In addition to Edmonds, Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins and Washington Football Team’s J.D. McKissic are on Eisenberg’s list to start this week. On the other hand, Jonathan Taylor of the Colts going against Dobbins’ Ravens? Dave Richard is advising that you may want to leave him on the bench this week.

“He just has not looked good. And when Jordan Wilkins looks better than you, there’s something wrong. I think the Colts have recognized this and they’re probably going to split the workload that we thought would theoretically be Jonathan Taylor’s by now,” said Richard. “Until we see that rectified, I can’t trust Taylor in my lineup. And, by the way, they’re taking on the Ravens, that’s a pretty good run defense.”

Along with Taylor, Richard advises to look elsewhere if you can with both Melvin Gordon and Ronald Jones this week.

For the rest of the position group start and sits for the week, check out the video and tune in to the Fantasy Football Today podcast.

Start

QB:

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears Projected Points: 19.8



Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers @ Dallas Cowboys, Projected Points: 24.2

Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers, Projected Points: 20.4



RB:

Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals vs. Miami Dolphins, Projected Points: 21.0



J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens @ Indianapolis Colts, Projected Points: 12.4

J.D. McKissic, Washington Football Team vs. New York Giants, Projected Points: 10.4



WR:

Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens @ Indianapolis Colts, Projected Points: 11.9

Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals vs. Miami Dolphins, Projected Points: 14.7

Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers, Projected Points: 10.6

TE:

Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Projected Points: 11.3



Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers @ Dallas Cowboys, Projected Points: 11.3

Evan Engram, New York Giants @ Washington Football Team, Projected Points: 10.3



Sit

QB:

Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears, Projected Points: 19.8* (Jamey disagrees with Dave, has Tannehill as a sit)



Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Projected Points: 21.2



Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers @ Dallas Cowboys, Projected Points: 24.2* (Jamey disagrees with Dave has Roethlisberger as a sit)



RB:

Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos @ Atlanta Falcons, Projected Points: 13.3

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts vs. Baltimore Ravens, Projected Points: 10.6

Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints, Projected Points: 10.7

WR:

Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys @ Pittsburgh Steelers, Projected Points: 12.7



DaVante Parker, Miami Dolphins @ Arizona Cardinals, Projected Points: 12.3

D.J. Chark, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans, Projected Points: 11.5

TE:

Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons vs. Denver Broncos, Projected Points: 12.7

Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins @ Arizona Cardinals, Projected Points: 7.5



Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys @ Pittsburgh Steelers, Projected Points: 7.4