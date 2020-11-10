  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
(CBS DETROIT) – Visitors of the Detroit Zoo can expect to meet its new giraffe this fall.

2-year-old, Zara was transferred from an Illinois zoo in an effort to help the preservation of the species.

Detroit Zoological officials say Zara has a “calm demeanor and is eager to learn new things.”

Officials say giraffes have lost at least 40 percent of their population in the last 30 years.

