(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking to locate a suspect wanted in connection with a non-fatal shooting that occurred on the city’s west side.
It happened Oct. 10, 2020, at 4:50 p.m. in the 4200 block of W. Warren Ave.
Police say a 31-year-old man engaged in a verbal altercation with an unknown suspect at a gas station.
As the man and suspect exited the location, the suspect produced a handgun and fired a shot in the direction of the 31-year-old man, striking and wounding him.
The suspect then fled the location on foot, traveling southbound on Lovett Street.
The 31-year-old was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in serious condition.
Here’s a photo and description of the suspect:
- Black man
- Medium brown complexion
- Short hair
- Average build
- Last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, dark stonewash jeans, and red gym shoes
If anyone has seen this suspect or has any information pertaining to this crime, they are asked to please call the Detroit Police Department’s Fourth Precinct at 313-596-5440 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
