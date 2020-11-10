(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking to locate a person of interest wanted in connection to a fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl that occurred on the city’s east side.
Investigators believe Alexis Monye Reeves III may have information and would like to speak with her.
It happened Nov. 8, 2020 at 8:25 p.m. in the 9100 block of Beaconsfield where police say a 16-year old girl and a known suspect were allegedly involved in a dispute.
The suspect walked out of the location with two other suspects, immediately after possibly one shot was fired into the home and the 16-year-old girl was fatally wounded.
First responders transported the the 16-year-old to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Detroit Police conducted a search warrant in the 33100 block of Alberta in Westland and placed two individuals a 22-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman in regards to this case. However, investigators believe Reeves may have information.
If anyone knows this individual, or has information regarding this crime, you are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
