By Bria Brown
Filed Under:Bria Brown, chandler park academy, forgotten harvest, free food, giveaway, Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) – Chandler Park Academy School District’s partnership with Forgotten Harvest served 500 families in the Harper Woods community with a free food giveaway.

The “drive-up and pick-up” event, which took place Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., allowed both families of CPA enrolled students and those in neighboring communities of Harper Woods, Eastpointe and Detroit to receive free produce and food items.

The event is part of a community focused continuation of the back-to-school rollout plan crafted for CPA enrolled families.

