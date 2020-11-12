(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit man has been charged after robbing a 7-Eleven in Ferndale and then committing a series of armed robberies at other 7-Eleven stores, according to police.
Mark Diggs, 57, has been charged with one count of armed robbery, two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, one count of carrying a concealed weapon.
Ferndale Police say on Oct. 24 at 4:47 a.m. a Diggs entered the 7-Eleven store located near 9 Mile Road and Hilton. Diggs then walked around the store waiting for a customer to exit the store. He approached the counter producing a handgun from his coat pocket.
Authorities say Diggs pointed the handgun at the clerk and demanded money from the cash register; he then saw a Ferndale Police scout car enter the parking lot and he quickly left the store on foot without any money.
The officer entered the store and was alerted by the clerk the store was robbed at gunpoint. All available scout cars responded to the area, but they were on unable to locate Diggs.
Investigation revealed Diggs went on to commit a series of armed robberies at other 7-Eleven stores in a two-day period in Macomb County. Ferndale investigators worked with Warren investigators, who identified the suspect. He was arrested by the Warren Police Department on Oct. 27.
Diggs’ bond is set at $200,000 and he is set to appear in court Nov. 23 at 1 p.m.
