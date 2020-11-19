(CBS DETROIT) – Two men have been charged in a deadly drive-by shooting in Detroit that killed a 7-year-old girl.

On Thursday, 19-year-old Emmett Williams, Jr. of Detroit was charged with first degree murder, discharge of a firearm at a building causing death, discharge of a weapon from a motor vehicle causing death, and three counts of felony firearm.

According to court documents, Williams stood mute and a not guilty plea was entered by the court and was denied bond. Williams is scheduled for a probable cause conference Dec. 3 at 8:30 a.m. and a preliminary examination Dec. 10 at 1:30 p.m.

22-year-old Christion Mitchell-Childress of Southfield has been charged with first degree murder, discharge of a firearm at a building causing death and discharge of a weapon from a motor vehicle causing death, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

It happened Oct. 28 at 8:20 p.m. in the 3900 block of Bedford.

Police say 7-year-old Reginae Williams was on the couch in her home when unknown suspects in a dark color vehicle drove by and fired shots into the house, striking Williams in the head.

Williams succumbed to her wounds on Oct. 30.

Police said Nov. 19, they are continuing to look for Mitchell-Childress.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260. Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.