(CBS DETROIT) – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new app to serve as a way to connect with Oakland County residents and visitors providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.
TheSheriffApp offers quick access to items of public interest that includes:
- View the Community Programs in Oakland County
- Submit a Tip
- Search and view Jail Info and Local Inmates
- Thank a Deputy
- Receive push notifications / Alerts
- Search sex offenders in the area
- View the list of Oakland County Most Wanted
- Connect to the organization’s social media platforms and website
- Read the latest news and find out about upcoming events
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office app is available for download for free in the App Store and Google Play. Search “Oakland Sheriff” to download the app to your device.
