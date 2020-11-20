Oakland County Sheriff's Office Launches New AppThe Oakland County Sheriff's Office has launched a new app to serve as a way to connect with Oakland County residents and visitors providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.

Whitmer Warns Against Thanksgiving GatheringsGov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday repeated her plea to Michigan residents to limit gatherings at Thanksgiving and keep loved ones safe.

Michigan Matters: Stepping Up To Help During The HolidaysWith the holiday season here and challenging times for many across the region amid this pandemic, the leaders of four local organizations appear on CBS 62's “Michigan Matters” this Sunday at its new time (7:30 am) to talk how they are adjusting and pitching in to help.

Mitt Romney Calls Trump's Attempt To Overturn Michigan Election 'Undemocratic'Utah Sen. Mitt Romney and Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse released statements late on Thursday night, taking the President to task for his attempts to overturn his loss in Michigan.

General Motors Plans To Offer Auto Insurance Through OnStarGeneral Motors plans to offer auto insurance through its vehicle safety company OnStar.

MSP Trooper Saves Man From Burning CarA dangerous and life-saving rescue was caught on dash cam when a Michigan State Trooper pulled a man from a burning car.