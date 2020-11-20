(PATCH) – A psychologist and medical doctor in southeast Michigan have been accused in a criminal complaint for their role in a scheme to create fake medical diagnoses to help immigrants fraudulently obtain their U.S. citizenship, United States Attorney Matthew Schneider announced this week.
Firoza VanHorn, 70, a Bloomfield Hills psychologist, and medical doctor Muhammad Awaisi, 61, of Pontiac, face charges of visa fraud, false statements and unlawful distribution of controlled substances, prosecutors said.
“The allegations in this case are truly outrageous and are a disservice to every immigrant who comes to America and becomes a citizen the right and honest way,” Schneider said.
