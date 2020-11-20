CBS Detroit – Slows Bar BQ made a name for itself across the nation and has grown to multiple locations which include Midtown, Ford Field, and Grand Rapids. On Wednesday some thieves looking to make a quick buck stole their 26ft food truck from a parking lot in Detroit. According to MLive, a Facebook post on Slow’s page read:

“If you happen to see a 26ft black trailer with Slows To Go logos, contact Detroit Police & email manager@slowsbarbq.com.”

According to Slows owner Michael Metevia, the truck was stolen around 2 am or 3 am and the truck was critical in the restaurant’s plans to stay open during the coronavirus pandemic. Metevia also said he wasn’t sure how much the truck’s value was.

Today the trailer was found in southwest Detroit. With Maria C. Negrete posting this photo on Facebook of the crime scene in an alleyway between Mandale and Mason streets near Elsmere St reporting Detroit police were on scene. Writing “I‘m so sorry that this happened to you. I pray that they find who did this soon. With our cities, our country struggling through this pandemic, we are all having our issues but that doesn’t mean to go and take from someone else to fix “your” problem. #KarmaIsABitch“.

Metevia said that losing the truck not only hurts business but company morale too, saying “We’re doing everything we can to keep our staff working and keep our guests safe. So when something like this happens, it is more of an emotional blow than business,”.

For people looking to sample some of Slows Bar BQ, you should check their website for the latest hours.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Information from Mlive contributed to this report.