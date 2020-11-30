(CBS DETROIT) – A week into his hospitalization due to Covid-19, Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon’s daughter, Tiffani Jackson, says he has been placed on a ventilator.

“It has become imperative that I put a few rumors to rest. Unfortunately, some have spread misinformation concerning my father and his fight against COVID-19. Despite what you all may be hearing he is not losing his fight,” said Jackson on her father’s Facebook page Saturday night.

Jackson wrote doctors placed her father on a ventilator to “assist him with slowing his breathing and allowing his body to begin healing.”

On Nov. 13, the Wayne County sheriff tested negative but on Nov. 17 had another test after his temperature rose and his doctor recommended a second test, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Highland Park Police Chief and Napoleon’s brother, Hilton Napoleon, tested positive in March and was placed in an intensive care unit. He recovered from the coronavirus after 71 days of hospitalization.

“He still has the ability to breath on his own, however, he needs time to rest because his body was working extremely too hard. My father was alert and played an intricate part in making the decision to be placed on the ventilator,” said Jackson.

Jackson also added she and her family are not hopeless, “We still have hope in the ultimate physician; Jesus. This is not the end! Our God’s Word cannot return void.”

On Sunday, Napoleon’s family and local leaders gathered for a prayer vigil following his hospitalization.