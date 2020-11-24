(CBS DETROIT) – A 26-year-old man was discovered dead outside of a van with his baby still inside, according to Detroit police.
It happened on Detroit’s west side early Tuesday near 7 Mile Road and Greenfield, WWJ reports.
The 1-year-old boy was not harmed and was released to his mother.
Police say they believe the man was driving when someone fired shots into the van. The man got out of his car and collapsed in the street and died according to WWJ.
This is an ongoing investigation and it is unknown if the man was an intended target or random. It’s also unknown if the shooter knew the 1-year-old boy was inside the van.
