By Bria Brown
Filed Under:Auto, coronavirus, General Motors, vaccine

(CBS DETROIT) – General Motors is preparing to distribute a vaccine to its workers.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the automaker has been in talks with its workers and government leaders over vaccine distribution.

GM says it will reveal a plan later this month and hasn’t purchased any freezers of special equipment yet to hold the vaccine.

