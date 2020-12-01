Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – General Motors is preparing to distribute a vaccine to its workers.
According to the Detroit Free Press, the automaker has been in talks with its workers and government leaders over vaccine distribution.
GM says it will reveal a plan later this month and hasn’t purchased any freezers of special equipment yet to hold the vaccine.
