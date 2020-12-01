(CBS DETROIT/AP) – State Rep. John Chirkun said Monday he had tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming at least the 10th member of the Legislature to be infected since the pandemic hit Michigan more than eight months ago.

Chirkun believes his exposure occurred during a recent hunting trip.

According to a press release, he has not visited the Anderson Office Building or the State Capitol and will not attend session this week as his required quarantine concludes later this week.

“Rep. Chirkun is doing well and in very good spirits. I wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to him returning to session following his quarantine,” said House Democratic Leader Christine Greig, who was informed of Chirkun’s status during a phone conversation. “I also would like to again remind everyone that we each must do our part in stopping the spread of this virus by staying home as much as we can, wearing a mask when in public, and being vigilant in keeping our distance from others.”

Chirkun is the sixth known lawmaker to be infected in less than a month, amid surging COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths among the public. The Legislature has 148 members and is due to return this week after a two-week break.

Michigan’s rate of tests coming back positive, 11.6%, is up slightly over two weeks. The seven-day case average of 6,854 is down from 7,235 in the same period. The average daily death count, however, is 89 — an increase from 60 on Nov. 16.