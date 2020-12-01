(CBS DETROIT) – Sterling Heights police are looking for a person who was caught on video shooting at a woman.
It took place Saturday, Nov. 28, in a condominium complex parking lot.
The security footage shows a woman backing out of a parking space and nearly hitting the suspect’s truck who was driving out of a parking space at the same time.
The suspect then got out of his truck, and is seen in the footage firing several shots as the woman tries to drive away.
It’s unknown if the two knew each other and Sterling Heights police say they are utilizing every resource to capture this suspect in this shooting.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: 35 New Coronavirus Outbreaks Reported In Michigan Schools Monday
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: FDA: Romaine Lettuce Voluntarily Recalled Over Possible E. Coli Risk
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Family Mourns Loss Of Michigan Stepson And Stepmother In House Fire
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.