(CBS DETROIT) – Sterling Heights police are looking for a person who was caught on video shooting at a woman.

It took place Saturday, Nov. 28, in a condominium complex parking lot.

The security footage shows a woman backing out of a parking space and nearly hitting the suspect’s truck who was driving out of a parking space at the same time.

The suspect then got out of his truck, and is seen in the footage firing several shots as the woman tries to drive away.

It’s unknown if the two knew each other and Sterling Heights police say they are utilizing every resource to capture this suspect in this shooting.