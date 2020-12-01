(CBS DETROIT) – A 56-year-old woman has turned herself into police after fatally stabbing her 48-year-old husband during a domestic dispute, police say.
It happened Monday, Nov. 30 just before 11:30 p.m. in the block of Wilfred.
Police say the man was transported to a local hospital by first responders where he succumbed to his injury.
The 56-year-old woman fled the scene during the incident and turned herself in at the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: 35 New Coronavirus Outbreaks Reported In Michigan Schools Monday
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: FDA: Romaine Lettuce Voluntarily Recalled Over Possible E. Coli Risk
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Family Mourns Loss Of Michigan Stepson And Stepmother In House Fire
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.