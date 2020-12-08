LANSING (CBS DETROIT) – Michigan’s Attorney General, Dana Nessel, is warning consumers to be aware of COVID-19 related scams.
Vaccines, treatments, test kits, and clinical trials are all examples of what scammers may be offering.
“Scammers are lurking under every rock and behind every corner waiting to take advantage of unsuspecting people,” said Nessel. “It is my job as Michigan’s Attorney General to make sure our residents know what to watch out for so they don’t fall for the clever scams and ploys these bad actors come up with.”
Nessel’s consumer alert is a reminder to avoid false claims, products, and services that promise to cure, treat, or prevent COVID-19.
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health, says the department is working with the state, federal and local partners in preparing for the distribution of the life-saving COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.
“Michigan residents should keep in mind that a vaccine has not yet been approved, so they should be extremely wary of anyone who offers them a vaccine now,” she said. “When the COVID-19 vaccine does become available it will be in limited quantities, and people should look to trusted resources for information such as their local health department or their doctor. MDHHS will share this information widely and will provide regularly updated information on our website.”
The Federal Trade Commission, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Food & Drug Administration have all issued similar warnings, but no vaccine has been approved for distribution by the FDA yet.
“We all want this devastating virus to go away, but until a vaccine is approved for distribution by the FDA, if someone offers you a COVID-19 vaccine, do not take it,” Nessel said.
