(CBS DETROIT) – On Wednesday, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced his run for re-election in 2021.
He was first elected as Detroit’s mayor in 2013 and won re-election in 2017.
If elected, this would be Duggan’s third term.
During his virtual event Wednesday, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans and several community leaders endorsed the Detroit mayor in the video.
Last month, Alexis Wiley — the mayor’s chief of staff — announced she would be stepping down to run Duggan’s re-election campaign and start a public relations firm. Earlier this week, the mayor’s office announced Trisha Stein would replace Wiley.
Duggan served as president and CEO of the Detroit Medical Center prior to becoming mayor.
