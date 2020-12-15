(CBS DETROIT) – In November, the the Detroit City Council passed the Medical Marijuana Facilities and Adult-Use Marijuana Establishments ordinance.

Here are the key dates for Detroiters wanting to start a marijuana business:

TODAY: Click here to get pre-qualified from the State of Michigan for a marijuana business

JAN. 1, 2021: Get certified as a Detroit Legacy Applicant by CRIO

APRIL 1, 2021: Apply for Detroit Legacy license with BSEED

MAY 1, 2021: The city begins processing Detroit Legacy applications

Detroiters interested in obtaining one or more of the 10 Adult Use Recreational Marijuana-related licenses can take the first step in Jan 2021 by applying to be certified as a “Legacy Detroiter,” in advance of license application window opening on April 1.

Officials shared details on the application process following the recent approval of an amendment to the Detroit City Code, which now allows adult-use recreational marijuana licensing in Detroit through the Medical Marijuana Facilities and Adult-Use Marijuana Establishments ordinance.

The ordinance gives preference to longtime Detroit residents seeking licenses that will include discounts on land, reduced application fees, technical and financial assistance to Detroit-owned marijuana business start-ups.

It also includes a social equity program, which guarantees that no less than 50 percent of all newly created recreational marijuana business licenses for retailers, growers, processors, microbusinesses, designated consumption and marijuana event organizers issued in Detroit will be awarded to Detroit Legacy applicants.

How to apply to become a Legacy Detroiter

To qualify for the Detroit Legacy program, you must currently reside in Detroit, and be able to document that you:

Lived in Detroit for 15 of the last 30 years, or

Lived in Detroit for 13 of the last 30 years and are low income, or

Lived in Detroit for 10 of the last 30 years and have marijuana conviction or have a parent with a marijuana conviction.

For more information about the adult-use marijuana ordinance, the Legacy Detroiter application or the social equity program component, click here.