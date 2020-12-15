(CBS DETROIT) – A suspect in the plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer is being extradited to Michigan.
A Wisconsin judge denied a request to stop the extradition due to Gov. Whitmer signing the paperwork.
52-year-old Brian Higgins of Wisconsin Dells is one of 14 men charged in the case.
Higgings’ lawyer argued since Whitmer is the reported victim in the case the request should be thrown out.
