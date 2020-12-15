  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMTwo and a Half Men
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:brian higgins, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, kidnap, pllot, wisconsin dells

(CBS DETROIT) – A suspect in the plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer is being extradited to Michigan.

A Wisconsin judge denied a request to stop the extradition due to Gov. Whitmer signing the paperwork.

52-year-old Brian Higgins of Wisconsin Dells is one of 14 men charged in the case.

Higgings’ lawyer argued since Whitmer is the reported victim in the case the request should be thrown out.

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Michigan Congressman Quits GOP Over Bid To Overturn Election

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: 25 New Coronavirus Outbreaks Reported In Michigan Schools Monday

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: AG Nessel Says She Will Appeal The Court Ruling Allowing Discrimination Over Sexual Orientation

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply