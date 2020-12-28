(CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is defending her coronavirus response and says she faces more criticism because her policies worked.
“The backlash that we’re getting is because we’ve gone to take sure that every measure is about saving people’s lives. And we have largely had a lot of success,” she said.
Whitmer added that studies have shown her administration has saved thousands of lives while knowing that “COVID-19 is still a very real threat.”
“We’re posting the highest numbers that we have in 10 months. Other governors are getting a backlash because they haven’t done enough and people have been dying on their watch,” the governor said.
Whitmer also says governors have come together to help each other out.
