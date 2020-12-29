MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Henry Ford Health System provides an advisory chronicling the latest developments in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The advisory is now issued once a week on Mondays.

Henry Ford says because they value the privacy of their patients, they are not disclosing specific details about individual patients.

Here’s the list below of positive coronavirus cases as of 10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19:

The total number of Henry Ford Health System patients who tested negative in the last 30 days: 30,925 .

. The total number of Henry Ford Health System patients who tested positive in the last 30 days: 5,024 .

. The total number of Henry Ford Health System patients currently admitted: 205 . Henry Ford Macomb Hospital: 56 Henry Ford Hospital: 45 Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital: 22 Henry Ford Allegiance Health: 43 Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital: 37 Henry Ford Kingswood Hospital: 1

. Total number of Henry Ford Health System patients who are currently admitted with COVID-19 and who are admitted but do not have a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis: 322

Henry Ford says this number represents 80 percent of all medical/surgical and ICU beds currently in service at HFHS hospitals. Henry Ford has the ability to flex up its bed capacity – as it did at the height of the Spring COVID-19 peak when more than 1,000 COVID-19 patients were admitted to their hospitals.

Total number of Henry Ford Health System patients discharged home in the last 60 days: 2,089 .

The average length of stay in the hospital by discharge date: 8 days .

. Average ICU days by discharge date: 10 days.

Send Your Well Wishes to Patients

For hospitalized patients, hearing from friends and family is always an important part of recovery. During the current COVID-19 outbreak, connecting with well-wishers from the community may be just as important. The “Well Wishes” online community platform allows loved ones and the community to share well wishes and words of inspiration. The messages are displayed on the televisions in inpatient rooms on a dedicated channel.

